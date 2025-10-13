It has been claimed that Tottenham Hotspur ‘will accept a January offer’ for a current starter as he has decided to ‘open the door’ to a transfer.

Under Thomas Frank, Spurs have made a strong start to this campaign as they sit seventh in the Premier League after seven matches.

Richarlison has been an unexpected shining light for Tottenham at the start of this season after he was heavily linked with a potential exit in the summer.

The Brazil international has benefitted from Dominic Solanke’s injury as he has broken into Frank’s starting XI and has four goal involvements in his seven Premier League appearances.

Despite this, Richarlison remains linked with an exit and a report from Football Insider claims Spurs ‘will accept a January offer’ for the forward, who has ‘opened the door’ to a move to the MLS.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who remains ‘very well connected within the game’, claims “the time has come for Richarlison to move on”.

“I think the time has come for Richarlison to move on,” Brown told Football Insider.

READ: Premier League CRISIS Rankings: Forest 2nd, West Ham 3rd, but what of Liverpool and Man Utd?



“He’s never been a player who the club are completely prepared to put their faith in, they know what he can do at his best, but too often he won’t be at that level.

“With Solanke out injured, he’s had a good start to the season, but they don’t see him as the long-term answer to their issues leading the line. So if a good offer comes in for him in January, then I expect Tottenham will be ready to let him go.

“Given everybody’s fit, I’m not sure he would have a regular place in Thomas Frank’s team. Based on that, he’ll be interested in a move to the MLS as well, and I’m told there have already been talks about whether it could be done.

“If Tottenham get the right offer and feel they can cope without him, I’m sure it’s something that could happen when the window opens with all parties interested.”

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Thomas Frank ‘madness’ for snubbing two Tottenham stars questioned by insider

👉 Tottenham summer signing finally in mix for return after just 13 minutes of action

👉 Insider reveals Tottenham ready to beat Chelsea to Brazilian winger with sizeable bid



Harry Kane could potentially replace Richarlison in 2026, though former Premier League star Gus Poyet has claimed that he should “definitely go to Barcelona”.

“If he wants something different for his family, I would definitely go to Barcelona – if Lewandowski leaves. It will be completely different to everything that he had before,” Poyet told GOAL.

“Also the style of play at Barcelona right now, a player like him up front, he will score – wow, will he score!

“There has been a bit of criticism from Michael Owen, saying he can’t believe he left. I don’t know if he read it and maybe thought about the Premier League and coming back. It is very particular to him. Family is going to be very important to his decision next year.”