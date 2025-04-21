According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur ‘have to accept’ the summer exit of one of their key stars amid potential interest from Real Madrid.

Spurs are enduring a nightmare season in the Premier League as they are languishing deep in the bottom half of the table with 15 losses in 33 matches.

All of Tottenham’s focus is on the Europa League ahead of their semi-final against Bodo-Glimt as this competition is their only route to silverware and European qualification next season.

Injuries have heavily impacted Ange Postecoglou‘s side this season as they have been without first-choice defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for most of this campaign.

Romero and Van de Van struck up a great partnership last season, but they have been hampered by their respective muscle problems this term as they have barely played.

READ: Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats



On his day, Romero can be one of the best defenders in the Premier League and he’s attracted interest from Real Madrid in recent months.

The World Cup winner won’t be short of options if he decides to leave Spurs this summer and a report from Football Insider claims the North London outfit are expecting ‘to lose’ Romero ‘or’ Van de Ven in the next window.

The report also explains why Romero is more likely than Van de Ven to move elsewhere.

‘The Argentine is under contract until 2027 at Tottenham and has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, while Van de Ven has also attracted admirers despite an injury-disrupted campaign.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Reassigning Tottenham stars wanting transfers after inevitable Europa League exit

👉 Premier League net spend table: Liverpool below West Ham over last five years!

👉 Timber, Gravenberch… Foden? Premier League players ‘like a new signing’ in 2024/25

‘However, sources have told Football Insider that Tottenham may have to accept Romero’s departure if a big enough offer comes in this summer, a sea-change from their no-sale attitude of 12 months ago. ‘Van de Ven’s contract in North London runs until 2029 and puts Tottenham in a better position to keep the Dutchman, and Football Insider sources have said Spurs want to build their defence around him.’

It is also noted that Postecoglou’s possible successor will have a major role to play.