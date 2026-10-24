Tottenham set to accept offer for ‘first-choice’ star against De Zerbi’s wishes on one condition

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur intend to sell left-back Destiny Udogie against Roberto De Zerbi’s wishes on one condition.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for Tottenham since the start of the 2023/24 campaign after joining the Premier League side from Udinese for around £17m.

However, Udogie was among a host of Tottenham players who were derailed by injuries last season, with the full-back only making 14 Premier League starts as they narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship.

Udogie has also been in and out of Tottenham’s side at the start of this season, with head coach Roberto De Zerbi sometimes preferring summer signing Andy Robertson.

In the last couple of matches, Tottenham’s form and performances have started to pick up after they made a winless start to the 2026/28 campaign.

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It felt inevitable that this would happen eventually following a summer spend of over £300m on signings, but the north London club could let some players leave in the coming months to balance the books.

Spurs to cash in on Destiny Udogie on one condition

Now, a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Spurs ‘would accept’ an offer for Udogie if a ‘huge’ proposal is tabled for the left-back.

However, O’Rourke has also indicated that this could go against De Zerbi’s wishes.

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O’Rourke explained: “It would take a huge offer, I think, to tempt Spurs to cash in on Udogie.

“He’s a key player when he’s fit and firing. I think he probably would be the first choice left-back if he was fit and available for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

“Obviously he’s got competition now with Andy Robertson also at the club as well.

“The big problem for Udogie has been that he just picks up a few injuries, and that holds him back whenever he is having a good run in the side.”

O’Rourke has also commented on summer signing Matheus Fernandes’ start at Tottenham, with the midfielder only being a bit-part player.

Despite this, O’Rourke has explained why there will not be “concerns just yet”.

“There’ll be no concerns just yet,” O’Rourke said.

“It’s probably a bit surprising to most people that he’s not been given more game time, considering Spurs worked really hard to win the race for his signature, beating a number of clubs to sign Fernandes in the summer.

“They spent a lot of money on their midfield in the summer, Tonali looks like he will be a regular starter and then you’ve got others, such as James Maddison, working their way back now as well.

“Maybe it’s just an adaptation time for Fernandes, with him getting used to his new club, his new teammates and everything else. I don’t think there’s any internal concerns about the move or anything like that.”

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