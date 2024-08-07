Tottenham ‘adamant’ 19-goal striker wants Spurs move, and he can apply pressure to speed up sale

Tottenham are adamant that Dominic Solanke wants to move there this summer

Tottenham are reportedly ‘adamant’ that Dominic Solanke wants to join them this summer, and feel the best chance of snaring him is if he puts pressure on Bournemouth to sell.

Spurs saw a drop off in striker output during their first season without Harry Kane since he broke through into the first team. In his last campaign as a Tottenham player, the Englishman netted 32 times in all competitions.

Heung-min Son and Richarlison together failed to match that tally last season, despite being the only Spurs men to pass 10 goals in the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou has been hunting for a quality striker to join the ranks this summer, and TEAMtalk have recently reported that both Solanke and Ivan Toney are on the list.

GIVEMESPORT suggests Tottenham are ‘adamant’ that the former wants to join them.

But of the two, Solanke, who bagged 19 Premier League goals last season, is going to cost the most – Bournemouth want £65million – and Spurs are hopeful they can convince the Cherries to accept a cut-price fee, in the region of £50million.

There could be another chance for Postecoglou’s side to get Solanke for lower than Bournemouth’s desired fee, though, knowing that he wants the move.

The report suggests that Tottenham believe the best chance of landing the striker is if he ‘attempts to put pressure’ on his club to sell him this summer.

Whether or not he will do is a question, though, as Bournemouth were confident at the start of the summer that he would not agitate for a move.

Given big-club interest has now been confirmed, there’s a chance that he looks for a way out, but given Solanke’s form for the Cherries, a side who gave him a chance after he failed at Liverpool, it is unlikely that he’d want to throw that back in their face.

