According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘advancing in talks’ to sign former Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Spurs are moving to add to their squad before the January transfer window closes on Monday night.

The North London outfit were among the clubs in the race to land Bayern Munich teenager Mathys Tel. They agreed a deal with the Bundesliga giants, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he’s decided to turn down a move to Tottenham.

Romano said: “Mathys Tel’s current decision is to reject Tottenham proposal.

“Despite willingness to sign him for €60m package and face to face talks, Tel has informed Spurs about his decision.

“Barring any surprises, Tel won’t join Spurs… more PL clubs are on it now.”

It was previously reported that Tel was Spurs’ ‘new priority’ this month, but they have turned their attention to signing a new centre-back.

Spurs have been dogged by injuries this season and this is particularly the case at centre-back as they have been without Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for most of the campaign.

Several Tottenham players have been used out of position at centre-back this season and they are looking to make a signing in the coming days.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed England international Tomori is one “option” they are considering.

The 27-year-old progressed through the ranks at Chelsea but left to join AC Milan permanently in 2021. He has made 163 appearances for the Serie A giants in all competitions.

This season, Tomori has been in and out of the team as he’s only made nine Serie A and could return to the Premier League.

Romano said: “Tottenham and AC Milan are in negotiations for Fikayo Tomori, among 3 options for Spurs at CB as clubs are still discussing formula and fee.

“Negotiations also ongoing with Tomori on personal terms. Spurs want to add one more defender to Postecoglou’s squad.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs later added: “Spurs advancing in talks with Milan for Fikayo Tomori.

“Milan hoping for €30m. Nothing agreed with club or player yet, but Spurs moving to add defensive cover before the window shuts.”

Spurs were dealt a further blow on Thursday night as Radu Dragusin was forced off injured against Elfsborg. Speaking post-match, Ange Postecoglou said: “We seem to be losing players as we get them back.

“We don’t want to lose anyone else, but again, best laid plans. We obviously tried to shield Radu last night, because he had played a lot of football. He comes on and he gets injured.

“You can’t plan for these things. We’ve got a big week coming up, starting Sunday. We’re going to have to do it with this core group of players, so we’ve just got to be careful about how we go about it.”