Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly ‘agreed a deal’ to make a West Ham United ‘sensation’ their third January signing, while Randal Kolo Muani could leave.

This season has been another disastrous campaign for Spurs, who continue to languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The summer appointment of Thomas Frank has not had the desired effect as the north London outfit are arguably no better than they were under former boss Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have fared well in the Champions League as they have qualified for the knockout stages, but they have already exited the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that they have been active in this month’s transfer window and have signed Conor Gallagher and Souza.

Spurs have also pursued other targets, though they look likely to miss out on Andy Robertson and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

They could still sign a new striker in this window as Kolo Muani’s future is uncertain, but they are quickly running out of time to get business done.

However, Frank’s side look set to make at least one more signing in this window, with Football Insider reporting that they have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign West Ham ‘sensation’ Elisha Sowunmi.

It is said that Spurs have been monitoring the 18-year-old for ‘over a year’, and they have ‘won’ the race to sign him ahead of Celtic and Club Brugge.

The report adds: ‘Football Insider exclusively revealed on 29 January that Celtic were interested in Sowunmi and were racing an unnamed top-six Premier League side for his signature.

‘Sources can now reveal that Tottenham were the side rivalling Celtic in their chase, and they have now reached an agreement to bring him to North London.’

Regarding Kolo Muani, another report from Football Insider and journalist Pete O’Rourke claims Spurs have ‘made a U-turn over his future and may be willing to cut short his loan spell’.

“We know there are long-term admirers of Mateta. It would probably depend on some outgoings at Tottenham,” O’Rourke said.

“Kolo Muani, if he was to cut his loan short and potentially move back to Juventus then that could make room in the squad for Tottenham to firm up their interest in Mateta.

“There are a lot of permutations to this one, obviously Kolo Muani scored in the win against Eintracht Frankfurt as Spurs booked their place in the last 16.

“We know Juventus are in the market for a new striker they’ve missed out on Mateta. Obviously, Kolo Muani had a very successful loan spell there before so he would tick a lot of boxes for them if they are to bring a new striker in.

“Tottenham have been quite adamant that they haven’t wanted anybody to leave but now maybe with Mateta being an option for them they might be more open to it. He’s not been a regular goalscorer for Spurs and not been a regular starter either, so it could suit all parties if he was to go back to Juventus.

“That might then allow Tottenham to make a move for Mateta, but there are are so many permutations that we just have to wait for it to play out.”