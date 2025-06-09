According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have ‘agreed a deal’ to appoint their preferred replacement for former head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are in the market for a new manager after it was confirmed that they have parted ways with Postecoglou.

The former Celtic boss was under pressure throughout the 2024/25 campaign as Tottenham fell being being a contender for Champions League qualification to 17th in the Premier League, losing 22 of their 38 games.

Last September, Postecoglou declared the he would end Tottenham’s trophy drought in 2024/25 and he delivered, helping his side beat Manchester United en route to winning the Europa League.

Having failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Spurs put all their focus on the Europa League during the run-in and this paid off as they won the competition to lift a trophy, seal Champions League football and a huge injection of cash.

READ: Thomas Frank sack incoming as Spurs and football are stupid, mate



Still, Postecoglou’s position became untenable amid Tottenham’s unforgivable downfall in the Premier League and he was relieved of his duties last week.

Spurs have been linked with Thomas Frank, Oliver Glaser, Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva in recent months, but the Brentford boss was identified as their leading target after Postecoglou’s exit and they are close to appointing the respected Dane.

On Sunday night, a report from The Sun claims Spurs have ‘agreed a deal’ with Frank, who has given the Big Six club the green light to complete terms with Brentford.

Spurs are said to be ‘negotiating compensation’ with Brentford and he is likely to cost £10m due to the release clause in his contract. The report claims he is ‘close to becoming Postecoglou’s replacement following talks over the weekend’.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham consider ‘unlikely move’ for Newcastle boss as ‘blame game’ takes hold

👉 Spurs tempted by these ridiculous records of Thomas Frank and Brentford

👉 Tottenham: Two ‘reasons’ behind Postecoglou sack decision as Spurs ‘close in’ on £10m replacement

It is also claimed that Spurs are attempting a double raid on Brentford as they are ‘trying to hijack’ Man Utd in the race to sign Bryan Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals in 2024/25.

This operation could cost ‘up to £70m’ overall, ‘with a possible £10m deal for Frank, plus £60m for Mbuemo’s services’.

A report from Caught Offside confirms Tottenham’s interest in Mbuemo, as they have ‘held talks’ over signing the Man Utd forward.

The report adds: