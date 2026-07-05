Fabrizio Romano has revealed Tottenham have accepted the exit of one of their defenders, who ‘asked to leave’ the club this summer, with his price confirmed.

Spurs’ defence will look massively different in the coming season. They’ve signed Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke there – the latter pair are expected to start regularly.

They have also sold Luka Vuskovic to Brighton, though he was out on loan last season anyway. Now, another centre-back looks to be departing the north London club.

Transfer insider Romano reports Radu Dragusin will have a medical at Fiorentina early next week after the agreement of his move there.

The insider states Tottenham granted the centre-back the chance of the move after he ‘asked to leave.’

He’ll depart to the Italian club on a season-long loan, with a buy obligation following that – the entire package, including his wages, is said to be £16.5million.

Dragusin gone but not how it was expected

There was an expectation that Dragusin would exit Tottenham this summer, given after he returned from injury last season, he was unable to break into the top three central defenders – Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Kevin Danso taking those spots.

Former Spurs scout Bryan King felt the Romanian would be given the boot, but to make place for Vuskovic.

He said: “The one thing they’ve got to be looking at is letting go of Dragusin. They’ll be bringing Vuskovic back out, and then they can sell Dragusin.”

On Vuskovic, he said: “You’d want him back at your club if he’s progressing how he’s expected to progress. He will be a very big asset to bring back and use next season.”

Though there were multiple reports suggesting Tottenham felt Vuskovic could go on to become one of the best centre-backs in European football, they seemingly didn’t feel he had enough to usurp their top options this season.

As such, they sold him, having signed Senesi and Van Hecke, and evidently they feel those two can have more of an immediate impact than the Croatian international can.

Should Vuskovic go onto big things, the decision will look a poor one, but it feels this summer at Tottenham, with those signings and the additions of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes taken into account, that they want to succeed now, not wait a few years.

Dragusin is a consequence of seemingly better defenders being signed.

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