Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Sandro Tonali and Spurs have said yes to paying Newcastle more than £100m in a deal that will obliterate their transfer record.

As it stands, Tottenham’s record signing remains Dominic Solanke at £65m (add-ons included). All being well, that mark will be blown out of the water by Tonali’s arrival.

Spurs are backing new boss Roberto De Zerbi in a big way, and he is the key to the incredible coup that is now within reach.

Tonali wants to play for his fellow Italian and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of an agreement on personal terms now being sealed.

Their insider, Fraser Fletcher, shed further light on that development, revealing Tonali is in line to earn close to £300,000 a week when bonuses are factored in.

The Athletic were keen on Monday morning to stress Spurs cannot rest easy, primarily due to the presence of Manchester City in this equation.

Despite landing Elliot Anderson for a club-record £116m, Man City want to make it a double coup in central areas by adding the Newcastle talisman too.

Perhaps the easiest way for City to muscle Spurs off this deal would be the latter’s reluctance to pay what Newcastle are demanding.

Spurs ready to pay in excess of £100m for Sandro Tonali

The Magpies had valued Tonali at roughly £100m, but in light of City paying £116m for Anderson, Fletcher revealed Newcastle now want in excess of £100m.

Yet in fantastic news for Tottenham fans, Fletcher then went on to state Spurs are ‘willing to meet’ Newcastle’s elevated asking price.

Accordingly, and with personal terms settled, the next step is for Spurs to strike a club-to-club agreement with Newcastle.

If that is achieved, Tonali will undergo a medical and barring any late hiccups, he’ll become Tottenham’s most expensive ever signing and their first £100m-plus player.

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Tottenham have Roberto De Zerbi to thank

As mentioned, the De Zerbi connection is why Tottenham have been able to position themselves as favourites for a player they ordinarily wouldn’t stand much chance of attracting.

Fletcher went on to detail the masterful job De Zerbi has done in this instance, declaring: ‘A key factor in the potential move is Spurs head coach De Zerbi.

‘The Italian tactician has already held positive personal discussions with Tonali, who is said to be highly enthusiastic about the prospect of playing under his compatriot and playing under his progressive style of football.

‘The two men have roots close to Brescia and have struck up an understanding during transfer talks, with sources revealing the Spurs’ boss’ vision for the club has won sway with the 26-year-old.

‘De Zerbi’s influence has already been huge inside Spurs, and he is a big pull for players due to his style of play and reputation.

‘Tonali is also understood to be keen on relocating to London, seeing the move as an exciting opportunity to experience one of football’s most vibrant cities after his time in the North-East. His known desire to depart St James’ Park has added momentum to the negotiations.

‘Talks between the two clubs remain ongoing, with the deal expected to accelerate over the coming days.’

Tottenham’s move for Tonali remains totally separate to their attempts to beat Manchester United to the signature of Mateus Fernandes.

For Spurs, it is a case of the club wanting both players despite the giant costs involved, not one or the other.

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