According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have ‘agreed’ personal terms with Jan Paul van Hecke and Savinho as their third and fourth summer signings.

After coming within a couple of points of suffering relegation from the Premier League in 2025/26, Tottenham have been active in the transfer market to improve Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

De Zerbi played a pivotal role as Spurs secured their Premier League status, but he insisted in the hours following their final day win over Everton that they need to do a lot of business this summer.

Initially, Spurs have focused on landing free agents, with Fabrizio Romano confirming over the weekend that Marcos Senesi from AFC Bournemouth will be their second addition after the arrival of Liverpool legend Andy Robertson.

Romano said on X: ‘Tottenham have completed their double free agent signings as planned since April. After Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi joins on a four year deal until June 2030 — never in doubt, no chance for hijacks as Marcos said yes to Spurs weeks ago. Medical done today. #THFC.’

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Spurs turn to Savinho and Van Hecke next

It has also been reported that the north London side are trying to sign Joao Palhinha permanently, while Romano also stated that their move for Man City winger Savinho could be completed “quite soon”.

And journalist Nicolo Schira stated on Sunday that Savinho is ‘getting closer’ to Spurs after they ‘reached an agreement’ on a five-year contract.

Schira said on X: ‘#Savinho is getting closer to #Tottenham from #ManchesterCity. Roberto #DeZerbi wants him and the winger has already reached an agreement in principle with #THFC for a contract until 2031.’

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Regarding Van Hecke, Brighton chief Paul Barber has stated that Spurs have failed with “two bids” for the centre-back, who previously worked under De Zerbi for the Premier League club.

But Dutch reporter Joost Blaauwhof has stated that Van Hecke has also ‘agreed personal terms’ with Tottenham.

He said on X: “NEWS: Jan Paul van Hecke is out. It’s Spurs and only Spurs. The Oranje international is awaiting agreement between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, but is no longer speaking with any other club. Personal terms agreed. More to follow…”

Despite this, Barber has warned Spurs that the deal for Van Hecke “has to be right for us”.

“There’s always going to be a lot of interest in our best players, and certainly in the case of Jan Paul,” Barber told talkSPORT.

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“We’ve been very clear that that interest has been ongoing for a while, it’s coming from multiple sources.

“Yes, we have rejected a bid from Tottenham over the last week or so, in fact, two bids.

“From that point of view, it has to be right for us as well as the player.

“We have to be in a position to make the best trades to suit our model and also to make sure that we’re supporting Fabian [Hurzeler], because he’s got another big season ahead of him.

“He’s had two seasons in the Premier League, he’s finished eighth on both occasions, this time we’ve been fortunate enough to qualify for a European competition.

“We want to go as deep in that competition as we can, while also doing well in the Premier League.

“To do that, we need to make sure Fabian’s got the best possible squad and we’ve got the right balance between the young players that typically we like to bring in and develop, and the more experienced players like Pascal Gross and others, who can actually help us progress in all of the competitions that we’re in.

“As always, it’s a balancing act, and hopefully this summer we can work hard to pull it off again.”