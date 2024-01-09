Tottenham ‘agreement close’ for ‘top target’ with European club ready to ‘accept’ loan plus cash deal

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘close to an agreement’ with Genoa for Bayern Munich and Napoli target Radu Dragusin.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to sign a new centre-back who could cover for Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, who have suffered injuries in recent months after shining at the start of the season.

Spurs were initially heavily linked with reported Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo, but it later emerged that he is unlikely to leave OGC Nice until the summer.

Tottenham have since turned their attention to signing Genoa standout Dragusin, who has been identified by the Premier League club as their ‘top target’.

The Romania international has made 61 appearances for Genoa across all competitions over the past 18 months. His initial loan move from Juventus was made permanent during the 2023 January transfer window.

Dragusin is now set to secure himself a major move elsewhere. Bayern Munich and Napoli have joined the battle to sign him of late but Spurs are ahead of their rivals in the race to land him.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano took to X on Tuesday morning to reveal that “Genoa are now prepared to accept Djed Spence as part of Radu Dragusin deal (with €25m fixed fee and €5m add-ons).”

He added: “It would be loan move until the end of the season. Negotiations continue today in order to get Dragusin deal done with Spence included.”

Spence has struggled following his £20m move to Spurs from Middlesbrough. After being unable to establish himself under Antonio Conte, he had a spell on loan at Ligue Un outfit Rennes last season.

The defender joined Leeds United on loan during last year’s summer transfer window but his spell at Elland Road was cut short at the start of this month.

A report from Sky Sports adds Spurs are ‘close to an agreement with Genoa for Dragusin’. The report adds.

‘Talks have reached the advanced stages. According to Sky in Italy, Spurs have made an offer of an initial £21.5m (€25m) plus an extra €5m (£4.3m) in bonuses. ‘This would amount to Genoa’s valuation of just under £26m (€30m), which Sky Sports News have been reporting. ‘According to Sky in Germany, Bayern Munich have also been making inquiries about signing Dragusin – but they are yet to make an offer for the player. ‘There is understood to be a meeting between Dragusin and Genoa later this morning to discuss the situation.’

Tottenham Hotspur are also on the brink of signing former Chelsea forward Timo Werner from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. His initial loan deal is expected to be completed at some point this week.