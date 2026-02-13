Tottenham strike ‘agreement’ for new manager after ‘offer’ was made at Friday morning meeting

Tottenham have struck a ‘verbal agreement’ for former Juventus head coach Igor Tudor to become their new manager, according to reports.

Spurs made decision to part company with Thomas Frank on Wednesday after their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday evening.

It was their eighth match in the Premier League without a victory and 16th-placed Tottenham could be in relegation trouble unless they start winning soon.

There have been rumours about potential interim managers and permanent head coaches but former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Tottenham have made their decision to go with a caretaker until the end of the season.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Spurs have decided to appoint an interim manager before proceeding with a permanent coach this summer.’

The transfer journalist later added that Tudor had been approached by Tottenham over the head coach role until the end of the season.

Jacobs wrote: ‘Spurs have approached Igor Tudor to potentially take over until the end of the season, as @MatteMoretto first called. Spurs will put an interim in place ahead of making an appointment this summer.’

It came after Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio had claimed that Tottenham have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ on a deal until June.

Di Marzio wrote on X: ‘Verbal agreement reached between Tudor and Tottenham. The Croatian coach has accepted Spurs for a contract until June. Only the signature is missing.’

On his website, Di Marzio added more detail: ‘Tottenham are considering Igor Tudor as their new manager: the situation at the English club

‘Tottenham continue the casting process for their new manager and confirmation has arrived of Matteo Moretto’s morning rumours regarding Igor Tudor ‘s name as Frank ‘s successor.

‘A meeting was held this morning, and a contract offer lasting until June was made. Tudor, along with his agent Seric, is evaluating whether or not to accept. The consensus is that the offer is likely to be yes, despite the short-term nature of the contract. A final decision is expected in the next few hours.’

Former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou claimed on Thursday that Spurs are “not a big club” and that the whole club is “really curious”.

Postecoglou said on The Overlap: “You know, when you walk into Tottenham, what you see everywhere is ‘To dare is to do’. It’s everywhere. And yet their actions are almost the antithesis of that. It’s really curious in terms of understanding what they’re trying to build. What are they?

“There’s obviously been huge investment – they’ve built an unbelievable stadium, unbelievable training facilities. But when you look at the expenditure, particularly the wage structure, they’re not a big club. I saw that first-hand because when we were trying to sign players, we weren’t in the market for those players.

“They’re not a big club in terms of the wages they pay. The transfer fees might not be the biggest in the league, but they’re always there or thereabouts. However, there’s a cap on wages that won’t be broken.”