Tottenham ‘ahead’ in race for Prem star as second deadline day signing is ‘ready to fly to London’

Tottenham are ‘ahead’ of their other competitors in the race to sign Manuel Akanji from Manchester City before the deadline, according to reports.

Spurs made loan deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel into permanent transfers over the summer window, while Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Luka Vuskovic, Kota Takai and Joao Palhinha have also joined.

But Tottenham are not done there with Spurs expected to complete one or two new signings before the transfer deadline as they look for a defender and an attacker.

Man City centre-back Akanji has been linked with a number of clubs, including Premier League side Crystal Palace, but it is understood that Tottenham are now leading the race to sign the Switzerland international.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that AC Milan’s ‘number one target’ is Akanji with an agreement between the Serie A side and Man City ‘not a problem’.

The report adds: ‘Now, however, they need to convince Akanji, with whom they met yesterday to discuss the €5 million salary he earns across the Channel, which he doesn’t want to give up.

‘Indeed… That’s not the only obstacle, however, as the Rossoneri also have to contend with Akanji’s desire to play in the Champions League. From this perspective, Tottenham are ahead of the Rossoneri. Crystal Palace are in third place.’

That is reportedly not the only deal that Tottenham are looking to get over the line on deadline day with their interest in Man City winger Savinho persisting, albeit the deal looking very unlikely.

And Spurs have apparently turned their attention to Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman with TBR Football claiming that the Nigeria international is ‘ready to fly to London to sign’ for Tottenham.

TBR Football‘s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed that a deal for Lookman “has a chance” before the deadline with Tottenham “in the right place at the right time”.

Bailey said: “Lookman has emerged as an option for Tottenham, not dissimilar to their Xavi Simons deal. They were in the right place at the right time.

“I am told Lookman is keen, Tottenham are keen, and this has a chance ahead of Monday’s 7 pm deadline.”

Bayern Munich are also interested, as revealed by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on Sunday: ‘FC Bayern are exploring a deal to sign Ademola #Lookman on loan until the end of the Deadline Day. Bayern have already submitted a loan offer with an option to buy to Atalanta, as first via @David_Ornstein and confirmed.

‘Understand Galatasaray and Tottenham also approached Lookman. Bayern pushing. Open race.’