Jamie Redknapp is a ‘double barrel idiot’ according to Lord Alan Sugar, who threatened to sue the pundit over his claim that Tottenham was a “complete mess” before Daniel Levy took charge.

Levy left the club after 25 years of service during the international break, and while Tottenham’s official statement claimed he had ‘stepped down’, it was later claimed that he had been pushed from the club.

The 63-year-old has been heavily criticised by Spurs fans through much of his tenure over his failure to turn profits off the pitch into results and silverware on it, and it’s thought his exit is in large part down to the club’s desire to now focus on the football.

Levy has overseen the development and move into a new £1.2bn stadium, as well as a state-of-the-art training ground, but Spurs won just two trophies in that time – the League Cup in 2008 and the Europa League last season.

Sugar, who was at Spurs for the decade before Levy’s arrival, was in charge for the FA Cup win in 1991 and the League Cup victory in 1999.

But Redknapp claimed Sugar left Tottenham in a “complete mess” and praised the “great job” Levy has done to turn the club around and set them up for success.

“I have been critical of Daniel Levy, there were a few highs I didn’t like in how he operated,” Redknapp, 52, said ahead of kick-off.

“But in terms of the training ground, the facilities, the infrastructure and [building] one of the best football stadiums in the world, he has done a great job there… You think back to Alan Sugar, how he left the club was a complete mess.

“Daniel Levy has left it in a really great way and [chief executive] Vinai [Venkatesham] will know that, and the people that are in charge now will really look at this club and think it can go forward.”

Sugar took to X just 21 minutes after Sky posted a clip of Redknapp’s comments, threatening legal action against the pundit and the broadcaster.

He wrote: ‘Jamie Redknapp is a double barrel idiot. He talks a load of rubbish.

‘He said when Daniel Levy took over Spurs Alan Sugar left the club in a right mess. He and Sky will be hearing from my lawyers Monday @redknapp.’

The account that Sugar tagged belongs to Harry Redknapp, Jamie’s father. Sugar got it right in a subsequent post, warning: ‘I am coming after you @MrJamieRedknapp idiot.’