Tottenham set off ‘alarm bells’ in Spain amid bid for star with ‘several girlfriends’; eye Ajax ‘wonderkid’

Loic Bade and Gabriel Misehouy have been linked with moves to Spurs.

Premier League outfit Tottenham have worried La Liga side Sevilla with their interest in centre-back Loic Bade, according to reports.

Spurs are enjoying a good season under Ange Postecoglou with the former Celtic boss transforming their way of playing in his first six months in north London.

Tottenham were leading the Premier League table early on in the season but injuries to James Maddison and Micky van de Ven knocked them slightly off track.

However, five wins from their last six matches in all competitions means there is renewed hope that they can finish in the top four or even challenge for the Premier League title.

And Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and his board are ready to buy into Postecoglou’s impressive start by helping the Australian in the transfer market.

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner is on the verge of joining from RB Leipzig on a season-long loan deal with the Germany international set to travel to London soon to complete a move.

Next up on Postecoglou’s wishlist is a new centre-back with Romania international Radu Dragusin reportedly their top target ahead of the transfer deadline at the end of this month.

But it remains unclear where the deal is at with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting talks are going well, while reports in Italy claim Milan are now in ‘pole’ to sign the Genoa defender.

Tottenham have other options with a report in Spain claiming that Spurs will make an offer for Sevilla’s Bade ‘soon’ as they look ‘to incorporate him into this winter market’.

And now Spanish publication El Mira claims that Tottenham have got ‘alarm bells’ going off in Sevilla with their ‘strong interest’ in Bade and would represent a ‘very sensitive loss for the team led by Quique Sanchez Flores’.

However, it ‘would leave the club’s coffers full’ and give them funds to develop the team overall despite the Frenchman emerging as Sergio Ramos’ ‘ideal partner this campaign.

A transfer to Tottenham would have to be regarded as a ‘complete success’ for Sevilla with the La Liga side set to make a €23m profit on Bade if they sell him for their asking price of €35m.

Bade has ‘several girlfriends following him’ as interest in the former France Under-21 international but Tottenham are the ‘great favourite to acquire his services’.

Spurs could also use the January transfer window to complete opportunistic moves with Tottenham Hotspur News insisting that the Premier League club ‘are in the hunt to sign’ Ajax wonderkid Gabriel Misehouy.

Although Misehouy is yet to make his senior debut, much is expected of the Netherlands Under-19 international, with his contract at Ajax expiring at the end of this season.

Tottenham Hotspur News add that Spurs ‘could look to take advantage of Misehouy’s contract situation and make a move for the attacking midfielder’ with the youngster yet to agree a new deal at the Dutch club.