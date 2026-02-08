Tottenham and Chelsea circle free-agent striker as Juventus talks collapse

Tottenham and Chelsea are both tracking Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer window, with the Serbia international set to become a free agent after contract talks in Turin broke down, according to reports.

Vlahovic’s deal expires at the end of the season and negotiations over an extension have stalled for months. Juventus have been unable to reach an agreement after pushing for a significant wage reduction, a proposal the striker has rejected.

The impasse has left Juventus facing the prospect of losing one of their most valuable assets for nothing, opening the door for Premier League clubs to circle well in advance of the summer market, according to Foot Mercato.

Vlahovic, 26, has built a strong goal record in Serie A across spells with Fiorentina and Juventus, scoring 64 goals in 162 appearances. That’s despite an often stop-start run owing to injuries and tactical changes.

His output has dipped this season, with limited minutes and fitness issues restricting his involvement, but his profile should appeal to Premier League clubs.

Physical, aggressive, and comfortable leading the line, Vlahovic will be the most established centre-forward available as a free agent this summer.

Tottenham are understood to be exploring the opportunity as they assess attacking options ahead of a difficult rebuild.

The free-agent angle is particularly attractive, with uncertainty around Richarlison’s long-term future and Randal Kolo Muani expected to return to Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs have lacked a consistent focal point in attack and view Vlahovic as a potential solution capable of operating as a reference point rather than a rotational option. His ability to occupy centre-backs and bring others into play is seen as a clear fit for Premier League football.

Chelsea are also monitoring the situation closely. Their search for a reliable centre-forward has continued into another season, especially amid uncertainty around Liam Delap’s role.

A proven striker available on a free transfer reduces financial risk, even if wages remain a complicating factor. Vlahovic is currently among Juventus’ highest earners and would command a significant salary in England.

His injury record and inconsistent availability have limited momentum in recent campaigns, and both clubs would need confidence that his physical issues are behind him.

