Ange Postecoglou has won just 44% of games this season.

Ange Postecoglou has been warned that unless the team go on a run from now until the end of the season, he will be sacked by the club.

That is the prediction made by former scout Mick Brown who believes the Australian could be for the chop should results not improve.

Spurs occupy 14th spot with just nine games to go in the season and a Europa League win is the only chance of some success for Postecoglou’s side.

Despite an injury-hit season, Postecoglou is still under pressure, having failed to address a slump that began midway through his first year in North London.

With that form in mind, which has seen Spurs win just 10 games this year, former scout Brown believes the 59-year-old Australian could be shown the door in the summer unless his side goes on a run of form.

“Tottenham, unless they put a run together from now to the end of the season, you would think that things might happen [to Postecoglou] there in terms of the sack for the manager”, Brown told Football Insider.

As for who should replace Postecoglou, Brown reckons another manager currently working in London fits the bill.

“Marco Silva would certainly be top of the pops in terms of competition for that [managerial] spot, that’s what I’m hearing from my sources there.”

Silva signed a new deal until the end of the 2025-26 season at Fulham in 2023, having turned down interest from Saudi Arabia.

Postecoglou has reportedly been told by chairman Daniel Levy that the club must qualify for Europe next season should he wish to remain in charge.

Even if England is awarded more European spots, it is unlikely that Tottenham, who are 13 points off sixth-placed Newcastle, would qualify through their league position.

MORE ON SPURS ON F365

👉 Van Nistelrooy still clear favourite, but might this season’s Sack Race already be run?

👉 Tottenham want to prise attacker from Chelsea as rival transfer has good chance of success

👉 How much total prize money each Premier League team will make through all competitions in 2024/25

That means the Europa League is Postecoglou’s best chance of saving his job with the London side facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

Success in that tournament is no given, though with the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Lazio, Rangers, Lyon and Manchester United still in the hat.

Away from Silva, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been linked to the Spurs role as has Brentford boss Thomas Frank.