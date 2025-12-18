There has reportedly been a ‘total break’ between Leon Goretzka and Bayern Munich, as Tottenham are said to be one of the teams best placed to land the midfielder.

Goretzka has rarely been one of the very first names on the teamsheet at Bayern. However, currently his role is lesser than he’d like it to be.

After playing just 26 times in the Bundesliga last season, he’s played 13 league games so far this term, with 11 coming from the start.

Having been subbed off against Mainz in the last league game, Fichajes reports his reaction was telling, as the substitution ‘sparked his anger’ and he was visibly upset, making no attempt to hide his frustration.

Goretzka has since shown his hand by deleting all of the Bayern pictures from his social media, which has been interpreted in Germany as a sign of a ‘clear break.’

There will seemingly be options for the 30-year-old to continue his career away from Bayern if that is indeed what he wants to do.

The report states that Tottenham are ‘one of the best-positioned teams’ to land Goretzka, and there are other English clubs in the mix.

A move to Spurs would see the midfielder reunite with Joao Palhinha, with whom he played alongside seven times in Germany for Bayern.

Palhinha is on loan at Tottenham currently from the German side but the club are expected to trigger his buy clause for £27million.

If not Spurs, there are other options for Goretzka, as it’s reported that Nottingham Forest and West Ham are also considering submitting offers for the German.

Whether offers do come and Goretzka will be willing to take them is another question, with the validity of the site reporting the information not fantastic

But that he probably wants to leave cannot be ignored, with every trace of Bayern on his social media, beyond his bio, gone.

At 30 years of age, Goretzka is still a top player, who has had success at one of the biggest clubs in the world, and wherever he moves will surely fit that status.

With that said, there is still a couple of weeks before the January window opens and a chance for the relationship at Bayern to be repaired, but it looks like that might take some doing given the current optics.

