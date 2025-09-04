Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Daniel Levy has ‘stepped down’ from his role as the Executive Chairman of the Premier League giants.

Levy has spent 25 years at the Premier League outfit and has a mixed reputation among supporters, though Spurs have insisted in their announcement that he has helped to ‘transform them over the last quarter of a century’.

It is also indicated that Levy’s exit has been in the pipeline for a while, with Tottenham’s ‘succession plan’ seeing ‘a number of senior appointments in recent months’.

Following the arrivals of Thomas Frank to replace former head coach Ange Postecoglou and the hiring of ex-Arsenal chief Vinai Venkatesham as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the club have revealed that Peter Charrington has replaced Levy by ‘stepping into the newly created role of Non-Executive Chairman’.

Commenting on his exit from Spurs, Levy did not reveal why he has decided to step away, but admitted that it “hasn’t always been an easy journey”.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees,” Levy said.

“We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community. I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

Charrington added: “I am very honoured to become Non-Executive Chairman of this extraordinary Club and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Daniel and his family for their commitment and loyalty to the Club over so many years.

“This is a new era of leadership for the club, on and off the pitch. I do recognise there has been a lot of change in recent months as we put in place new foundations for the future.

“We are now fully focused on stability and empowering our talented people across the Club, led by Vinai and his executive team.”

In recent months, it has been reported that there could be a takeover of Spurs, though it is pointed out in the statement that ‘there are no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club’.