According to reports, Antonio Conte could reunite with a current Tottenham Hotspur player at Serie A giants Napoli next season.

Conte has been out of work since leaving Spurs towards the end of last season. After helping the Premier League club finish fourth in 2021/22, he departed after regularly butting heads with the board over transfers and slamming his “selfish players” following a 3-3 draw against Southampton.

Tottenham reunion in Serie A?

The serial winner left Spurs without winning a trophy and was often criticised for his dull approach. His permanent replacement – Ange Postecoglou – has successfully altered their identity to make the North London outfit a lot more fun to watch.

Former Chelsea boss Conte has been linked with several European and Middle East clubs this season. While a return to management is yet to be formalised, it is being reported that he could return to Serie A to take charge of Napoli ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Luciano Spalletti left the Italian giants after he helped them win Serie A at the end of last season and without him, the club have declined this term. Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzarri and Francesco Calzona have all had spells in the dugout with the club eighth in the table after 30 games.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is attempting to lure Conte back to management and Italian outlet Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (via Tuttomercatoweb) believes he is ‘targeting’ Dejan Kulusevki’ to ‘please’ the respected head coach.

The report adds: ‘To convince Conte to accept the proposal, the [Napoli] president is ready to do anything, even try with a player that the former Inter and Juventus manager greatly appreciates.

‘The name is that of Dejan Kulusevski from Tottenham and the Neapolitan club is preparing to enter into negotiations with Spurs for the Swede.’

“Extraordinary offer”

Conte and Kulusevski previously worked together at Juventus and the Sweden international joined Spurs on loan during the 2022 January transfer window.

Kulusevski’s move to Tottenham was eventually made permanent and he has impressed in the Premier League this season. He has six goals and three assists in his 28 league appearances this term.

Regarding Napoli’s pursuit of Conte, Italian journalist Emmanuele Cammaroto has told Napoli Magazine that an “extraordinary offer” will be made to the 54-year-old.

Cammaroto said: “De Laurentiis, it appears, would be ready to make an extraordinary offer for Conte, €8m, with the option for a third season in which the salary could then rise by around €400-500k.”

He added: “On the bonus table to the achievement of the objectives but above all carte blanche on the market, the keys to the locker room and the sharing in the introduction of the final indication for the appointment of the sporting director.”