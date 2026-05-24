Gary Neville urged Tottenham to apologise to their fans “en masse” after they were a “disgrace” for the past few months but managed to survive for another Premier League season.

For two seasons in a row, Spurs have finished 17th in the Premier League. The two seasons have differed, though, as they slipped down late on last season, while they were staring down the barrel of relegation for a while this term.

Indeed, they dropped into the relegation places a few weeks ago, but Roberto De Zerbi has pulled them out.

The boss was hired for the final seven games of the season, and won three games and drew two. On the final day of the season, Tottenham beat Everton 1-0 through a scrappy Joao Palhinha goal.

Though West Ham also won, that the gap was already two points meant that Tottenham maintained 17th spot and the Hammers were resigned to Championship football next season.

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Commentating on Sky Sports, Neville urged Spurs’ players to take a lap of appreciation for the fans for continuing to turn up during a woeful few months for the club.

He said: “De Zerbi gets his team over the line. If I was those Tottenham players, who have been an absolute disgrace this last three months, they should be heading round this stadium to those Tottenham fans and apologising en masse.

“They come here every single week, those fans, 60-odd thousand of them come to this great ground and this great club, and they’ve been underserved.

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“At least they can reset in the summer. Decide who they want on the bus, who they want off the bus, knowing that they at least have Premier League football, and those fans can go home and rest easy tonight.”

Indeed, De Zerbi’s job seems to have been hard over the past month or so, having to engineer Premier League survival, but now he will have to build a squad capable of ensuring this doesn’t happen again.

There’ll be big decisions on players already at the club as well as potential incomings.

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