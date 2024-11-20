Tottenham to ‘appeal’ Bentancur ‘ban’ with PL rivals ‘shocked’ as likelihood of success is revealed

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to submit an ‘appeal’ after Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for seven matches.

Last week, a report from The Daily Mail revealed Bentacur is set to be ‘hit with a seven-game ban’ after ‘making an alleged racist remark about South Koreans while on Uruguayan TV’.

The Tottenham centre-midfielder was sanctioned after saying South Koreans “are more or less all the same”.

Earlier this week, the FA confirmed Bentancur had been sanctioned. A statement read: ‘An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a seven-match suspension and £100,000 fine on Rodrigo Bentancur for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a media interview.

‘It was alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute. It was further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

‘Rodrigo Bentancur denied this charge, but the independent Regulatory Commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons for these decisions can be seen below.’

A new report from The Telegraph claimed Spurs intend to ‘appeal Benancur’s ban’ after the verdict by the independent commission’s decision ‘shocked’ Premier League rivals.

It is also noted that ‘Spurs are not appealing the guilty verdict, but are challenging the length of the seven-match ban’.

‘While Spurs are not appealing the guilty verdict, it is understood that the club will challenge the length of the ban, which exceeded the minimum six games applied by the FA for racist abuse. ‘Telegraph Sport revealed the severity of the ban and the process behind the decision shocked rivals of Spurs, who felt they have been made an example of.’

‘The FA introduced a minimum six-game ban for racist abuse five years ago, but Bentancur was handed an extra match after it was deemed that his comments constituted an “aggravated breach”. ‘Tottenham’s appeal will be aimed at reducing Bentancur’s ban, although it is unlikely to be reduced below the minimum six-game threshold, despite perceived inconsistencies regarding other cases.’

It is also noted that rivals were ‘surprised’ after Bentancur’s ‘apology was effectively used against him’.