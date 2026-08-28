Tottenham want La Liga signing in final days of transfer window but Sarr says no to move

Tottenham are looking to sign Real Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu in the final days of the transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs have already completed eight new signings this summer with ENIC making sure the club doesn’t find themselves in relegation trouble once again next season.

Tottenham survived by two points on the final day of last term by beating Everton 1-0 with their top-flight status secure for another campaign.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all signed on free transfers, while Tottenham forked out £382m in total on Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Savinho, Jan Paul van Hecke and Omar Marmoush.

Tottenham are still looking to add more players before the transfer window closes with Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo in particular a top target.

And now Football Insider has revealed that Spurs could still attempt to buy a replacement for Djed Spence, who joined Inter Milan earlier this month, with Real Socieded defender Aramburu a target.

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Football Insider report: ‘Tottenham Hotspur are among several Premier League clubs monitoring the progress of Real Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Lilywhites are in the market for reinforcements at right-back after selling Djed Spence to Inter Milan and are keen to add competition for Pedro Porro.’

One player who is likely to leave before the end of the window is Pape Matar Sarr but it won’t be to French side Monaco as L’Equipe journalist Flavien Trésarrieu insisted that he is not interested in a move to the Ligue 1 club.

Trésarrieu wrote on X: ‘Small update Pape Matar Sarr and Monaco. The club sounded him out directly but the Senegalese midfielder wants to stay in the Premier League. So it didn’t go any further #ASM.’

Marmoush: ‘The Spurs project was very attractive to me’

Egypt international Marmoush completed a move worth £60m from Manchester City on Thursday with the forward happy to be at Tottenham.

Marmoush told the club’s official website: “It feels amazing to be here. I’m so excited to get started with the team and I can’t wait to meet the fans.

“Tottenham Hotspur is one of the biggest clubs in England, if not the world, and the project was very attractive to me.

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“I’ve spoken with the Head Coach, I loved what he had to say and I’m sure our passion for the game will go very well together.”

Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange added: “Omar is a quality player and his arrival represents a statement of our intent.

“He has demonstrated that he can perform at the highest level, and we believe he can play a major role in what we want to achieve over the coming years.

“We are delighted to welcome Omar to the club and look forward to seeing him make a significant contribution as we continue to build a strong squad to realise our ambitions.”

Roberto De Zerbi said on Marmoush: “Omar is exactly the kind of player we want at this club – ambitious, hungry and determined to make a difference.

“He has incredible attacking quality but what I also love is his desire to improve and to win.

“He brings pace, intelligence and a real threat in front of goal, and I believe he can take our attacking play to another level.”

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