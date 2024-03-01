‘Aroused’ Tottenham ‘want to close’ free transfer for ‘bargain’ long-term Man Utd target

Tottenham are eyeing up the signing of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

Spurs have been in good form this season under Ange Postecoglou with Tottenham undergoing an incredible transformation in playing style under their Australian manager.

They lost 2-1 to Wolves last time out but they are on course to qualify for Europe and are only five points off fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand on Unai Emery’s side.

Midfield is a big priority for improvement in the summer transfer window at Tottenham with Postecoglou heavily linked with a move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher over January.

However, Gallagher seemed reluctant to leave Stamford Bridge and Spurs didn’t seem keen to meet Chelsea’s valuation of their homegrown midfielder.

And now they have another midfielder in their sights with Spanish website Fichajes claiming that Tottenham ‘wants to close’ a deal for Rabiot after becoming ‘aroused’ by the France international.

Tottenham are aiming ‘to take advantage of his contractual situation with Juventus to sign him’ on a free transfer and ‘would represent a real bargain’ for Postecoglou’s side.

It is understood that ‘anticipation is growing’ ahead of Rabiot’s potential arrival but Man Utd could yet have a say in Rabiot’s future with the Red Devils long-term admirers of the Juventus midfielder, who has contributed four goals and three assists in 22 Serie A appearances this term.

Tottenham could also push summer signing Manor Solomon out of the door in the summer with Evening Standard journalist Dan Kilpatrick insisting they could bring in two new wingers.

Kilpatrick said: “He (Solomon) was a free transfer. It was a clever or backhanded bit of business to get him from Shakhtar in those circumstances.

“Whatever Spurs sell him for, or if they were to sell him would be profit. It would make him a canny bit of business, and I don’t think that option can be ruled out if they sign a couple of wingers in the summer which is definitely a possibility.”

Wolves winger Pedro Neto could be one of those wingers and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has an update on the Portugal international’s future.

Romano said: “Keep an eye on him for the summer because I know that [Gary] O’Neil, the manager of Wolves, in the past few days discussed the possibility of Pedro Neto. He mentioned the possibility of Pedro staying at Wolves in the summer, not guaranteeing the possibility of Pedro leaving.

“But, from what I’m hearing guys, it’s very likely to see Pedro Neto leaving in the summer transfer window. There will be important clubs on it. His agent is already in contact with some clubs, so I can’t mention the clubs yet. But for sure, the appreciation of clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham is clear since long time.”