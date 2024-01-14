Tottenham, Arsenal ‘race’ to sign ‘red-hot’ 20-goal striker as Prem rivals ‘raise funds’ amid hijack plot

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are in the ‘race’ to sign Santiago Gimenez from Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

Tottenham and Arsenal were busy in the transfer market in the summer and this was always likely to continue this month.

Spurs have been quick to make moves as they have brought in Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin. They – like Arsenal – could also look to sign a new striker if an appropriate opportunity arises before this transfer window closes.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have coped pretty well without Harry Kane as Son Heung-Min and Richarlison have stepped up, while Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks.

Gimenez has emerged as a potential option for Premier League clubs as he has been in superb form for Feyenoord over the past couple of seasons.

Having scored 23 goals during his debut season in 2022/23, Gimenez has stepped up this season as he has grabbed 20 goals and five assists in his 22 appearances across all competitions.

Strikers who have joined the Premier League from the Eredivisie have had a chequered success rate but several clubs have their eye on Gimenez.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that West Ham United are ‘tracking’ Gimenez, but he is also on the radar of Tottenham and Arsenal.

Football Insider claim Tottenham and Arsenal are ‘considering a summer swoop’ for the ‘red-hot’ Gimenez, while West Ham are hoping to go ahead and sign him this month. The report adds.

‘The Feyenoord star will cost West Ham between £30-40million in January – and the Irons have earmarked potential sales of Nayef Aguerd, Danny Ings and Said Benrahma to raise funds. ‘However, a well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Dutch club are not keen to lose the Mexico international mid-season. ‘It is believed they would prefer a summer sale for Gimenez – when they feel a better deal could be presented by Premier League giants such as Arsenal or Tottenham.’

In other Spurs news, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that defender Sergio Reguilon could join Brentford on loan as Thomas Frank’s side are “pushing” to sign him.

“He’s not going to stay at Tottenham, the decision is clear – he is going to leave the club and he will try a new experience, probably on loan again for the next six months,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Conversations between Reguilon’s agents and clubs are ongoing, and my understanding is that Brentford are pushing to sign the Spanish left-back.

“They want him and they will push for this possibility, but then it will be up to the player because there are also other clubs interested in him. Reguilon will consider and assess all the options, so keep an eye on him because he’s not staying at Spurs and he could be an opportunity for other clubs as well as Brentford.”