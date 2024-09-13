Shearer predicts Tottenham, Arsenal result and more Ten Hag ‘noise’ in Man Utd draw

Alan Shearer reckons Man Utd will be held to a draw against Southampton, while he has predicted the outcome of Tottenham and Arsenal’s North London Derby.

Erik ten Hag has come under immense pressure over the last fortnight after Man Utd went into the international break with just one win from three Premier League matches to start the season.

The final match before the international break was a heavy 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool with the Red Devils second best for most of the match.

And Shearer can’t see their luck changing much with the Newcastle legend tipping early-season strugglers Southampton to hold Man Utd to a draw.

Shearer told The Metro: “This is a huge game for both sides. Southampton have to start picking up points, especially now Leicester don’t look to be getting deducted any points.

“Southampton have been struggling to put the ball in the back of the net and finishing the chances they’ve created, so when they do get them, they have to start taking them. That’s where they have to improve massively

“I think Man United have been bang average so far this season, which is why there’s a lot of talk around Ten Hag, so this is a huge game for both clubs and could have huge ramifications going forward.

“There’ll be so much noise if Man United don’t win this game, particularly with the start to the season Southampton have had too. If Man United were to go there and fail to win, or even worse, be beaten, then the noise around the job and everything else at the club would rank up a notch or three. I’ll go for a draw.”

Tottenham have had a mixed start to the new season under Ange Postecoglou, while Arsenal have taken seven points from nine as they look to finally prise the Premier League title away from Man City

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Rashford, Martinelli among the Big Six stars needing to step up post-international break

👉 One per club: Man City, Newcastle and Villa Barclaysmen in list of iconic stars for peak-era PL teams

👉 Five Man City stars among early favourites for 24/25 PFA player of the year award

And Shearer has explained why he reckons the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham could be a score draw on Sunday.

Shearer added: “The North London derby is a huge one in the Premier League. Derby games are great to play in because you can get away with a little bit more, the referees are a little more lenient, and they understand what it means to coaches, players and fans.

“If of course, Martin Odegaard is ruled that’s bad news for Arsenal but very good for Tottenham because Odegaard and Rice are two of Arsenal’s big hitters so to go into a game of this size without them, it would be tough for Arsenal.

“Hopefully Dominic Solanke is deemed fit for this one, because what a great way to introduce himself to the Tottenham fans if he could make the difference in his first derby game, to make a huge statement in a game of this size.

“They key to this game for me is will Spurs improve in forward positions. It’s something Ange Postecoglou will want to work on in terms of having more killer instinct when they do have the ball because on the evidence I saw, they’ll have to improve massively.

“These games are always really tight, and with the potential injury news for Arsenal, there may not be a lot between the two teams, so I’m tempted to go for a score-draw in this one.”