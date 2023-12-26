Tottenham want Arsenal target from Prem club as they ‘cool’ Ferguson interest; Liverpool set for windfall

Tottenham are keen on signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke as they continue to monitor the ex-Liverpool striker, according to reports.

Spurs sold Harry Kane in the summer transfer window to Bayern Munich but they have rarely missed his goals this season with Ange Postecoglou getting Tottenham to play some wonderful, attacking football.

Fourth-placed Tottenham have scored more than Premier League leaders Arsenal and the same as second-placed Liverpool with Manchester City scoring more than any team in the league.

But Postecoglou is still reportedly keen to add a new centre-forward to his ranks in the summer with The Sun claiming that Tottenham are ‘monitoring’ Bournemouth’s Solanke.

The England international, who has also been linked to Arsenal, has been in brilliant form in recent months with his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest over the weekend taking his tally for the season to 11 goals in 17 Premier League matches.

And The Sun adds that Tottenham are ‘closely watching’ former Liverpool striker Solanke as they ‘eye’ a summer move for a striker.

A source told The Sun: “Spurs want to sign a striker in the Summer. The club hasn’t replaced Harry Kane so recruiting a new forward is a big priority and Solanke is someone they are closely monitoring.

“They’ve sent scouts to watch him already several times this season, and they will continue to track him into the New Year.

“He ticks a lot of boxes for Spurs, and Bournemouth know if he carries on showing the kind of form he is then they will struggle to stop other clubs from sniffing around him. They are bracing themselves for bids.”

The source added: “Tottenham want a focal point striker who has scored 11 goals in the Premier League, and Solanke has shown this season that he has the potential to play at a higher level.”

Spurs had been interested in signing Brighton forward Evan Ferguson but the report adds that they’ve ‘cooled’ their interest in the Republic of Ireland international for a ‘better prospect’ in Solanke.

When analysing Solanke’s performance in a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer said: “He fits their style of play perfectly. Whatever they want him to do, he does it, no problem. He runs the channels, he can hold the ball up for them, be a target man.

“And he’s adding goals to his name this season in the Premier League, which I think is the one thing that has always been thrown at him.

“But he’s full of confidence now, he’s a handful, he can win his team free-kicks, as he did there. And when you get balls in the box, he now has the belief and confidence.”