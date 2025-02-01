Tottenham are seemingly desperate to improve their attack at the back end of January, and they have asked for four players, including one from Chelsea, after missing out on Mathys Tel.

Dominic Solanke’s injury for the next few weeks could be a problem for Spurs. For a side 15th in the Premier League, losing one of their most potent attacking assets cannot be good.

The north London outfit thought they had struck gold when Bayern Munich agreed to let Mathys Tel go to them, but the striker swiftly knocked back their approach in order to remain – though he could still head to a Premier League rival.

Scrambling to find an option to improve their attack, TBRFootball reports Tottenham have enquired over the availability of four men, including Chelsea’s Nkunku.

His future has been up in the air for a while amid a suggestion he is not happy at Stamford Bridge, playing less than 500 Premier League minutes this season, so that move could have legs.

Other enquiries have been made for James McAtee, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyler Dibling, per the report.

Manchester City have told suitors that McAtee is not available as they see him becoming a first-team star at some point, and there is a lot of competition for Garnacho, with Chelsea making the hardest push at present.

Dibling could well become available, but our friends at TEAMtalk have stated that will not be until the summer.

It therefore seems that Nkunku is the best option for Tottenham to improve their attack out of those players, or they will have to look into other options, something they’d likely rather not do as the window creeps to a close.

That Chelsea are said to be open to letting the forward go is a positive sign for Spurs, though it remains to be seen how likely that is.

Elsewhere, Spurs have been shot down by centre-back Fikayo Tomori, making it two rejections in quick succession, and they’ll hope there are no more to come as they desperately attempt to improve their position.

