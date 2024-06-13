Romelu Lukaku and Tammy Abraham in action for AS Roma.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are among the clubs considering signing former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer.

The 26-year-old progressed through the ranks at Chelsea. He had impressive loan spells in the Championship with Bristol City and Aston Villa before he returned to his boyhood club ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

In his two seasons as a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge, Abraham scored 30 goals in his 79 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea cashed in on Abraham in 2021 as he joined Serie A giants AS Roma for a fee in the region of £34m. The England international shone for Roma during his debut as he scored 27 goals in his 52 appearances.

Abraham is coming off a difficult couple of seasons, though. His form dipped in 2022/23 and he missed most of this campaign after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

The forward returned to action during the run-in and it is being reported that Roma could cash in on him during this summer’s transfer window.

Abraham could have a couple of potential suitors to choose from as several Premier League clubs will be in the market for a new striker this summer.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Abraham is to be ‘offered a route back to the Premier League with Roma expecting bids’.

The report notes Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham’ are all in the market for strikers this summer and are all aware Abraham could be attainable’.

The report from The Telegraph explains.

‘Roma are braced for bids for former Chelsea striker Abraham. ‘West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are all in the market for strikers this summer, and are all aware Abraham could be attainable. ‘Spurs have not made a firm decision on whether or not to move for Abraham yet, while Villa are only likely to start seriously trying to fill the position if Jhon Duran completes a move to Chelsea. ‘There is interest from Abraham from clubs elsewhere in Europe and the 26-year-old is expected to be presented with a series of options. ‘Sources in Italy believe that Abraham could be available for around £20 million, which could represent excellent value in a summer in which so many clubs are restricted by profit and sustainability rules. ‘But there is not yet thought to be a set price for the striker with Roma facing their own financial fair play issues and potentially needing to raise cash.’

