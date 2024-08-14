Tottenham attempt to hijack Arsenal move for Bayern winger

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has declared that his team are not done with their transfer business in the current window and they have now been linked with a Bundesliga star wanted by Arsenal.

After bringing in a centre forward with the signing of Dominic Solanke, experts believe that the next step will be the pursuit of a winger ready for first team action.

That has seen Tottenham turn their focus to Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman who has recently been linked with Arsenal.

Spurs have lost out to London rivals in their hunt for a wide man already in the current window having seen Pedro Neto slip through their fingers and end up at Chelsea.

Journalist Steve Kay has asserted that Tottenham have added Coman to their transfer shortlist after two friendly meetings against Bayern in the last week.

The reporter went on to say that the France international might leave Allianz Arena in quest of consistent playing time and that Spurs might have an advantage over other teams in the signing process because he is represented by CAA Base.

“A good player, he’s struggling for game time at Bayern at the moment, a lot of good players there. There are going to be a lot of clubs after him,” Kay said on KS1 TV about Coman.

“I know Spurs are a team looking at him. Interestingly there he’s a part of CAA Base, which a lot of Spurs players are linked to as is Ange Postecoglou.”

According to reports out of Germany Coman’s preferred move this summer would be Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern want to send Coman on loan before the transfer window closes because of his wages.

Given that the Frenchman is not a key component of Vincent Kompnay’s strategy this season and is rumoured to earn €17m a year in Bavaria, they are hopeful that they will find a bidder in the upcoming weeks.

Manchester City is keeping an eye on Coman’s circumstances but has not yet shown a firm interest, and Barcelona would need to offload several players before they would entertain the idea of signing the 28-year-old for the upcoming season.

Coman is hoping to secure a move to France but PSG might not be in a position to sign him.

With Désiré Doué reportedly on the verge of joining, the Parisians are said to be debating whether they really need to add another striker this summer.