Tottenham ‘in touch’ with Man City ready to sell £100m star as one factor boosts Postecoglou’s side

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘in touch’ with Jack Grealish’s representatives as they look to prize him away from Manchester City.

Man City invested around £100m to sign England international Grealish from Premier League rivals Aston Villa during the 2021 summer transfer window.

Grealish endured a difficult debut season, but he shone for Man City during the 2022/23 campaign as Pep Guardiola’s side won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Despite this, the winger has endured a rough 18 months as he has been negatively impacted by the arrivals of Jeremy Doku and Savinho.

Grealish – who is without a goal in his seven Premier League appearances this season – has also struggled with injuries and is being linked with an exit.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man City are ready to sell Grealish and ‘sign a big name’ replacement. Former Man Utd scout Mick Brown expects the Premier League holders to sell him next year.

“I’m not sure about Jack Grealish,” Brown said. “He’s been in and out of the team again this season and he’s not a regular feature there.

“They’re happy with what Doku and Savinho bring to the side.

“I’ve heard City could look to sign a big-name winger as they feel the squad could be strengthened in that position – that would be for next summer. But then where does Grealish fit in the squad? He’d be facing even fewer starts.

“I think, if they do sign a new option, they could look to move him out to make space. They might want to make some money back on him. He’s on big wages as well so that would free up some of the budget.

“I’m sure it’s something he’d be open to as well because he wants to play football – I know Jack from his time at Villa and he’s always wanted to play regular games.”

A new report from Football Transfers claims Spurs sporting director Johan Lange have been ‘in touch with Grealish’s representatives over a possible move’.

Lange’s positive relationship with Grealish could reportedly help Tottenham after they came ‘very close’ to signing the experienced winger in the summer.