Ulrik Saltnes' late goal has given Ange Postecoglou something to worry about.

Tottenham may have won 3-1 but Bodo/Glimt midfielder Ulrik Saltnes reckons his team still have a chance as he described Spurs as “shaky.”

Ange Postecoglou’s side looked to be in cruise control after taking a 3-0 lead against the Norweigan team but Saltnes’ goal in the 83rd minute has given the visitors some hope of overturning the fixture in the second leg next week.

That late goal appears to have done wodners to the cofndinece of Saltnes in particular who said Spurs were “shaky” and that his team would “come out flying”

“I don’t remember what happened at all, but now it’s alive as hell,” he told Viaplay.

“I think they’re pretty shaky now, we’re going to charge some f**king energy and come out flying!”

While Saltnes may have been confident in his team’s chances of overturning the result, Postecoglou believes the late goal was not reflective of the game and he backed his side to get the job done at the Aspmyra Stadion.

“I thought our performance was everything it needed to be, really well organised and disciplined defensively and really calm going forward and created good opportunities for ourselves and maintaining pressure,” the under-pressure Australian said.

“Obviously they scored the goal late, which doesn’t I think reflect our dominance in the game, but if we repeat that performance next week, it’ll be enough for us to get through.

“I get that Bodo away is a difficult fixture, but so was Frankfurt away and we went there knowing we had to win to get through and I thought the lads handled it really well.

“I think in Europe this year we’ve been really good at managing whatever situation we’re in. We’ve had some games where AZ (Alkmaar) we lost away from home, but had to come back and showed real calm and composure to win to get through here.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM ON F365

👉 Spurs unable to help themselves on near-perfect Europa League night

👉 Postecoglou aims ‘not on any world’ dig at Ten Hag achievement at Man Utd after Spurs ‘not worthy’ slams

👉 Tottenham receive ‘first formal offer’ of £43m for Postecoglou starter as Spurs reveal demands

“I think all those experiences give me the belief we can go there and get the job done.”

Bodo/Glimt defender Jostein Gundersen meanwhile said he was “damn proud to be a Glimt player today.”

“We got off to the worst possible start,” he began. “But I think the performance is good, considering all the conditions before the match, we have people out.

“I have to say that I am damn proud to be a Glimt player today, it’s almost so touching that we do what we do.

“We will welcome them to Aspmyra, we know for sure that we can compete against this team here,” he said. “There are good opportunities.”