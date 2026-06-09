Jean-Matteo Bahoya has been linked with a move to Tottenham and Arsenal

Tottenham are keen on signing France Under-21 international Jean-Matteo Bahoya from Eintracht Frankfurt after Arsenal pulled out of the race, according to reports.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation at the end of the season as a final day win over Everton secured the club’s Premier League status for next term.

Tottenham finished two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham, who were relegated to the Championship, and now the Spurs hierarchy are looking to make sure they aren’t in another survival scrap next season.

Spurs have already sealed the signings of Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Bournemouth’s Marco Senesi on free transfers this summer.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on X last week: ‘Tottenham have completed their double free agent signings as planned since April. After Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi joins on a four year deal until June 2030 — never in doubt, no chance for hijacks as Marcos said yes to Spurs weeks ago. Medical done today. #THFC.’

Man City winger Savinho could be their third signing of the summer with Romano revealing that a transfer “can get done quite soon”.

READ: Man Utd ‘prepare offer’ for Tottenham star as they line up next transfer after Ederson

Speaking about the latest on Spurs’ move for Savinho, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Savinho was ready to go to Tottenham one year ago. Then if Man City tell you you have to stay, Pep Guardiola is trusting you, obviously Savinho was more than happy to stay and to continue and to sign a new contract as he did in September.

“But Savinho was attracted by Tottenham one year ago and Savinho is again attracted by Tottenham today. So on player side, I don’t see big issues. I think Savinho Tottenham on player side can get done quite soon.

“Now it’s so Manchester City and Tottenham negotiating, discussing, talking about the transfer fee. So let’s be patient. Let’s see what happens there. But Tottenham are on it. Tottenham are working on the Savinho deal.”

READ: Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2026

Tottenham are also set to make a ‘third bid’ for Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke as the Seagulls continue to value the Dutchman at around £70m.

Voetbal International have revealed that Van Hecke ‘only wants to go to’ Tottenham with the Brighton star no longer talking to any other clubs.

If possible, Van Hecke wants a deal completed before the World Cup starts and Tottenham are ‘working to quickly bring the deal to the final stages’.

Tottenham ‘particularly interested’ in Frankfurt star

And now Tottenham also have their eyes on another target with German publication Bild (via Sport Witness) claiming that Spurs are ‘particularly interested’ after Arsenal ‘walked away’ from the deal.

Tottenham and Roberto de Zerbi are not put off by his dip in form towards the end of the season with Frankfurt looking for €35-40m for the attacking midfielder.

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