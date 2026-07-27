Barcelona star ‘will head’ to Tottenham as seventh signing with £56m ‘offer’ prepared

Tottenham have prepared an offer to sign France international Jules Kounde from Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

Spurs narrowly missed out on relegation to the Championship last season as Tottenham beat Everton 1-0 on the final day to survive by two points.

The Tottenham hierarchy are determined that the north London club don’t face the same situation again next term and have heavily invested early on in the summer.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all joined on free transfers, while Tottenham have spent £237m on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Barcelona defender Kounde could be their seventh signing of the summer as he ‘will head’ to the Premier League.

Tottemham are ‘prepared to submit a €65m (£56m) offer to bring him to the Premier League’ and that amount is ‘a figure that aligns with the valuation Barcelona would be willing to accept for his sale’.

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The report adds: ‘The English club particularly values ​​his ability to play both as a right-back and in central defence. This versatility would allow them to cover two positions with a single signing and would offer the manager different options within the defensive line.

‘The figure would also represent a profit for FC Barcelona . The Catalan club signed Koundé from Sevilla FC in the summer of 2022 for a fee close to €50 million, plus performance-related bonuses.’

Kounde is keen to stay at Barcelona if possible but the report continues: ‘The next step is for Tottenham, who must convert their interest into a formal offer of €65 million. Once that arrives, FC Barcelona will decide whether to open negotiations for Koundé or reject the offer to maintain defensive balance.’

Van de Ven is impressed by Tottenham’s summer business

Micky van de Ven, who would be lining up alongside Kounde next season if the move happens, has been impressed by the club’s ambition since coming close to relegation last term.

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Van de Ven said: “It’s really good that you can see the club has made some changes. They have brought a really good new manager, in my opinion, and some really good new signings. You can see the club has new ambition. It’s something that’s really important for players that have been there for a long time.

He will be joined by compatriot Van Hecke, who joined from Brighton, and Van de Ven added: “Some really good signings for us. Unbelievable players that can bring a lot to our team.

“I know that for sure. It’s going to be different compared to the former manager we had last season. It’s going to be more with the ball, more playing football. I think it’s going to be more enjoyable for people to watch, playing offensive football.”

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