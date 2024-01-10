Tottenham beat Bayern to €30m signing after ‘hijack’ attempt fails as 21yo ‘respects agreement’

Tottenham are expected to beat Bayern Munich in the race to sign Radu Dragusin after sending an ‘improved’ offer to Genoa, according to reports.

Bayern have left their attempt to hijack the deal too late in the day after the Romanian defender agreed personal terms with the London club.

It was reported on Tuesday that the German giants had usurped Tottenham’s initial bid for Dragusin, though they did not include a player in the deal, with Djed Spence expected to move to Italy on loan until the end of 2023/24.

After throwing their name into the mix, Bayern were waiting on Dragusin to decide whether he wants to move to Munich or London.

It appears that the player has respected his agreement with Tottenham and will fly out to England on Wednesday.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Wednesday morning that the Premier League side ‘improved their proposal overnight’ and remain ‘confident’ Dragusin would ‘respect the agreement’ reached with the club.

The Italian transfer expert quickly gave the ‘here we go’ for the deal, writing on X: ‘Radu Dragusin to Tottenham, here we go! Agreement reached on package in excess of €30m after new bid overnight. Spence joins Genoa on loan.

‘Dragusin wanted Spurs and confirmed their agreement on personal terms despite Bayern bid. SAGA OVER.’

The news was also confirmed by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says Dragusin ‘will fly to London today’ and a medical is already booked.

The 21-year-old will follow former Chelsea striker Timo Werner to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Werner finalised a six-month loan move to Spurs on Tuesday evening. The club have the option to make the move permanent for a fee in the region of £17million.

Ange Postecoglou is eager to get his business wrapped up early as his small squad is expected to be pushed to its limits over the next month.

Club captain Heung-min Son is currently on international duty and his return is dependent on how South Korea do at the Asian Cup.

Spurs are also without midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, who are representing their countries at the African Cup of Nations.

Werner will fill the void left by Son, while Postecoglou does not appear to be close to signing a new central midfielder to cover for Sarr and Bissouma.

The signing of Dragusin still makes a lot of sense with the depth behind starting centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero severely lacking.

