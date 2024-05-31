According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are expected to win the race to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

Toney enjoyed a breakout season during the 2022/23 campaign as he scored 20 Premier League goals in his 33 appearances for Brentford.

The England international has also proven himself to be an all-round striker and has been linked with several Big Six clubs over the past year.

The 28-year-old’s career was halted at the end of last season as he was given a nine-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Toney did not set the world alight following his return for Brentford at the start of this year as he ended the 2023/24 season with four goals in his 17 Premier League appearances.

Toney to Spurs?

Despite this, Toney is still expected to secure himself a big move elsewhere this summer as Brentford are expected to cash in with the striker’s contract due to expire in 2025.

Tottenham are in the market for a new forward this summer as they did not sign a natural replacement for Harry Kane after he left for Bayern Munich last year.

Man Utd are also expected to scour the market for a new striker as Rasmus Hojlund needs support. Earlier this month, it was claimed that they have ‘surprised the football world’ by submitting an ‘offer for Toney, with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe making him their ‘priority’ target.

However, a report from Football Insider claims Spurs ‘could sign Brentford star Toney for a surprise fee of just £40million this summer’, with a ‘cut-price deal’ likely to be completed.

‘Brentford are reluctantly ready to allow the England international to move on once the transfer window reopens next month. ‘Reports previously suggested the Bees were looking for a fee in the region of £100million to let Toney leave the club in the January window. ‘The fee is now significantly less and £40million could be enough to prize the forward away from west London ahead of his contract expiring in June 2025. ‘Signing a new striker is believed to be one of Ange Postecoglou’s priorities heading into the summer after Football Insider revealed earlier this month Spurs will consider offers to sell Richarlison. ‘Toney has been on Tottenham’s radar for some time after Football Insider first revealed in November last year the club were ready to go head-to-head with some of their Premier League rivals to secure his signature.’

