Things didn't go all that well for Timo Werner at Chelsea.

Tottenham are reportedly ‘on the verge’ of completing a deal for former Chelsea forward Timo Werner, who was also on Manchester United’s radar in January.

Werner had a disappointing time at Chelsea in his last spell in the Premier League with the Germany international scoring 23 goals in 89 games in all competitions for the Blues, having joined from RB Leipzig for £50m in the summer of 2020.

The Germany international returned to Leipzig two years later for £18m, but has struggled to rediscover his form, scoring 18 goals in 54 games in his second spell with the club.

But Tottenham, like Manchester United, are apparently convinced there’s a player in there, with Florian Plettenburg reporting that he’s now ‘on the verge’ of joining Tottenham.

The Sky Germany journalist says Leipzig and Spurs are ‘in final negotiations today’ over a six-month loan, though ‘more details have to be clarified’ like a possible option to buy at the end of the season.

‘The 27-year-old is ready to leave the training camp of RB Leipzig soon’, Plettenburg confirms.

It will be a blow to United after The Athletic reported on Tuesday that ‘contact’ has been made with the Bundesliga side by the Red Devils in order to ‘check on the potential cost’ of a deal to bring Werner to Old Trafford in the winter.

Reacting to news of United’s interest, Dean Sauders thought it must be a ‘wind-up’.

Saunders said: “Man United? I mean, that’s up there with Sir Dave Brailsford going in and making decisions, a cycling expert. I mean it’s just one after another, that’s a wind-up surely. They’re going to sign Timo Werner?

“Well he had knack of missing chances, didn’t he? Every time he got one at Chelsea, which is not a very good thing to have as a striker, but he did.

“His movement is excellent, quick, but he had a knack of missing every time he got in on goal. What are you excepting from him? If you sign a winger-come-striker, like a forward they call them now, goals and assists, that’s what you’re out there for.

“If you’re not doing that, work your socks off, stay in the team and do something the other way for us. He doesn’t make many and he doesn’t score many, and you’re going to have to pay him a fortune.”

