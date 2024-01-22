Tottenham ‘beat rivals to wonderkid’ amid ‘full agreement’ claim; ‘hunt’ to sign Man Utd, Chelsea target

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have ‘beat rivals’ Chelsea and Fulham to sign Club Brugge ‘wonderkid’ Antonio Nusa.

Spurs have been the saviours of this month’s transfer window as unlike most of their Premier League rivals, they have been looking to do some business.

Tottenham had success during the early stages of the transfer window as they acquired Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively. They have also offloaded some unwanted talents as Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Djed Spence and Ivan Perisic have headed out on loan.

The Premier League outfit are understood to be looking to get one or two more deals over the line before the transfer window closes in ten days.

Spurs have been monitoring Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher but it is now being reported that the England international – who is out of contract in 2025 – is unlikely to leave the Blues until the summer.

They have instead turned their attention to signing Nusa from Club Brugge. The 18-year-old has three goals and two assists in his 15 league appearances for the Belgian outfit this season.

A report from The Evening Standard claims Tottenham ‘remain in talks’ to sign Nusa this month. They ‘want to steal a march on their rivals by landing the highly-rated Norway winger this month, but could still face competition for a deal’.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke goes a step further as he claims Spurs have ‘beat rivals to the wonderkid’. He explained.

‘Spurs are working hard to wrap up a deal for Club Brugge attacker Antonio Nusa this month and have made progress in the last hours over a full agreement. ‘I’m told the Lilywhites will then loan the 18-year-old back to Brugge for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. Nusa is extremely highly rated in Belgium and has impressed internationally for Norway too. ‘Tottenham’s willingness to loan him back to Brugge has allowed them to steal a march on their rivals – with Fulham and Chelsea also monitoring his situation. Spurs have taken the initiative by agreeing an early deal to bring him to the club in the summer.’

FEATURE: The 20 biggest transfers in the world in the 2024 January transfer window

Despite already signing Dragusin and Micky van de Ven since the end of last season, The Daily Mail claim Spurs are ‘in the hunt’ to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton following his impressive emergence this season.

The report adds: ‘The highly-rated 21-year-old has drawn attention from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City while Chelsea have also registered interest ahead of the summer.

‘Tottenham were thought to have dropped interest after signing Dragusin this month but they remain the hunt as they prepare to build their squad further in the summer. Branthwaite’s homegrown status is another attraction for Premier League sides.