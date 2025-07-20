Tottenham have had contact for the signings of both Xavi Simons and Jack Grealish

Tottenham have reportedly ‘begun talks’ with the agents of a star midfielder, after they also held direct contact to discuss a move for Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

Spurs are clearly working hard to drag themselves away from having another bad season. Indeed, they finished 17th in the Premier League last term – though they won the Europa League – and they’ll want to bounce back.

They’ve signed Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso, Kota Takai, Luka Vuskovic and Mohammed Kudus to address that. Attempts have also been made to land Morgan Gibbs-White, but Nottingham Forest are doing their all to stop that move, including reporting Tottenham to the Premier League.

But the north London outfit clearly want to land a new midfielder, and Xavi Simons could be a potential addition if Gibbs-White is not.

It seems Simons’ agent wants to secure him a big move, as Caught Offside reports his representatives have ‘begun talks’ with each of Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal – reportedly confirmed by two sources.

Simons was directly involved in 19 goals last season, and is said to be available for €60million (£52m) this summer.

It is not clear whether any of the sides who have started talks are actively interested in landing the RB Leipzig man.

However, Tottenham have made it evident that they are still looking to improve their midfield, with Jack Grealish frequently linked.

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs on Last Word on Spurs, the north London club have held talks over a possible move for Grealish this summer.

He is expected to leave Man City after getting fewer opportunities in recent seasons and at the back end of the last campaign in particular.

However, Jacobs has suggested Tottenham are not expected to pursue a move for him, despite their constant links over the years and in recent weeks and months.

