Tottenham-linked defender Bremer has plenty of experience at the top level

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who will likely have to replace Ben Davies at the end of the season.

The Brazil centre-back has established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A and is now Juventus’ vice-captain after joining from city rivals Torino in July 2022.

Gleison Bremer’s career path

Named after German football icon Andreas Brehme

Joined Atletico Mineiro after youth spells with Sao Paulo and Desportivo Brasil

Signed by Torino, aged 21, in 2018

Moved to Juventus in 2022 and made his Brazil debut two months later

Approaching 100 appearances for Juve and has earned five Brazil caps

It is no secret that Tottenham want to sign a new central defender to provide cover for Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, who were both linked with moves away in the summer and have struggled with injuries.

Thomas Frank also has Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, and the injured Radu Dragusin, but centre-backs continue to be linked with a switch to north London.

One name in the mix is Juventus’ Bremer, who was heavily linked with a Premier League move during his standout years at Torino.

Football Italia have offered a fairly speculative report suggesting Spurs could move for Bremer, largely because his agency also represents several Tottenham players.

Naturally, they have added two and two together by noting that Davies’ contract expires at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Bremer is represented by CAA Base Ltd, the same group responsible for James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Pape Matar Sarr, Djed Spence and Richarlison.

Bremer is arguably the best defender in Serie A, not to mention Juventus’ most important player. He would be an incredible coup for Spurs and would likely dislodge one of Van de Ven or Romero if all three were at the club.

And saying Bremer could join to replace Davies is just amazing.

Luciano Spalletti 🤝 Gleison Bremer. pic.twitter.com/ew36GcVJxP — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) October 30, 2025

Bremer to Spurs? Maybe not…

There is one major issue: Bremer has played only 10 league games since the start of last season.

The 28-year-old featured in every minute of Juventus’ opening six Serie A matches last term before tearing his ACL, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

He started and finished Juve’s first three games of 2025/26 before being rested on matchday four. He then captained the side on matchday five but has not featured since due to a meniscus injury.

That is concerning and could deter potential suitors like Spurs.

He is not expected to return until next year after undergoing surgery in October.

But if interested clubs are unsure whether to take the risk, Juve’s form without him underlines just how vital he is.

In nine games across all competitions without Bremer, the Italian giants have won only twice and have failed to score in four of their six Serie A matches.

In that period, Juventus sacked head coach Igor Tudor and replaced him with Luciano Spalletti.

