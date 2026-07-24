Brighton are set to make an unexpected move to sign Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Tottenham narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League last season with a 1-0 win over Everton on the final day of the campaign.

The Spurs hierarchy are determined to avoid being dragged into a survival fight again next term and have already invested plenty on money in new players.

Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka and Marcos Senesi have all joined on free transfers, while Tottenham have spent £237m on Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham have already sold Alejo Veliz, Alfie Devine, Luka Vuskovic, Tynan Thompson and Will Lankshear this summer and more exits are likely.

Spurs have been reluctant to sell Bergvall unless they receive a huge bid for his services but Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Sweden international still wants to leave.

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Romano said: “Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham is expected to leave the club this summer. Bergvall has told Tottenham he wants to play on a regular basis, he’s ready to take a different step and leaving Tottenham this summer is something he has to do, according to the player, because he wants to play.

“At Tottenham, the feeling of the boy is that after signing Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and they’re not going to play European football, he does not want to spend the season on the bench or playing ten minutes every two weeks.”

He added: “For Bergvall, there’s been a bid from Nottingham Forest, talks with Newcastle and both clubs are working for Lucas Bergvall, both clubs are in contact. There is a conversation ongoing with both clubs, the situation with Lucas Bergvall is one to watch.”

And now our friends at TEAMtalk insist that Brighton are ‘willing to meet’ Tottenham’s £60m asking price for Bergvall in a deal that is likely to break their club record.

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The Seagulls are ‘hoping to strike another deal’ with Tottenham after bringing Vuskovic to the Amex Stadium this summer – but they are likely to face competition from Nottingham Forest for Bergvall’s signature.

Richarlison linked with Juventus and Fenerbahce moves

Caught Offside are claiming that Tottenham have now ‘opened talks’ that could see Richarlison leave for either Juventus or Fenerbahce this summer.

The report adds: ‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Juventus have discussed Richarlison as an alternative to Kolo Muani, who remains their preferred attacking target.

‘Tottenham are believed to be willing to negotiate for approximately €20 million to €25 million.’

Fenerbahce are also interested in signing Richarlison but the Brazilian is ‘understood to favour remaining in the Premier League or moving to another leading European competition’.

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