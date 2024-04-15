New signing tipped to ‘become the GOAT’ at Tottenham after ‘incredible’ transfer is sealed

Lucas Bergvall can become the “greatest of all time” when he eventually joins Tottenham in the summer, according to a former Sweden international.

Spurs were able to move towards one important deal on transfer deadline day in January after they convinced Swedish teenager Bergvall to join the club over Barcelona.

Lucas Bergvall chose Tottenham over Barcelona

Bergvall had been set to sign for Barca from Djurgarden, but the 18-year-old agreed to put pen to paper on a long-term deal at Tottenham with the transfer finalised over a couple of months ago.

Giving his reasoning behind choosing Tottenham over Barcelona, Bergvall told Sport Bladet: “It felt better in the stomach. They are both incredible clubs. It was a very difficult choice, it was 50-50 for a very long time, but it felt like the next step for me was Tottenham.

“It was not very easy to say no to Barcelona, it took a very long time to decide. It was a tough decision.”

When asked if compatriot Dejan Kulusevski helped make his mind up, Bergvall replied: “We talked a little before. In general, how the club works, how they work, how they train, what the days look like. It wasn’t a persuasive talk like that.

“He just said the club was great and I noticed that when I got there. I got an incredible reception, it’s a very family club but incredible people.”

And former Sweden international Martin Aslund believes Bergvall has the ability to “become the GOAT” at Tottenham.

Lucas Bergvall to ‘become the GOAT’ at Tottenham

Aslund said on Studio Allsvenskan’s podcast: “I think he will be a very good national team player. I think he ends up in a top team in the Benelux and there he can become the GOAT [Greatest of all time].

“Will he replace James Maddison at Tottenham? I hope I’m wrong and that he does, but I don’t think so. People take what I say the wrong way, Lucas is an incredible footballer.

“If you see how Bergvall plays football, he is an opportunist, he often does the difficult things.

“If you’re going to play in the Premier League and have that role, you have to check which other players have it, how many Swedish players have that role? There are extremely few, so then Lucas Bergvall must become one of the best players in Swedish history. Am I sure he will be? No, I don’t think so.”