Tottenham ‘best player’ reaches verdict on leaving as he chooses between Barcelona, Real Madrid

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur standout Pedro Porro ‘would jump’ at the chance to leave and join a European giant.

Porro has been a shining light for Tottenham over the past couple of seasons, and they are pretty fortunate to have him.

The talented right-back played a key role for Spain as they won the World Cup in the summer, and he is now being heavily linked with an exit from the Premier League side.

Tottenham made a winless start to the 2026/27 campaign but earned an all-important three points against Coventry City on Tuesday, and they should now be looking up.

Their performances have been better than their form suggests and they should quickly rise in the Premier League table in the coming weeks.

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This needs to happen after Roberto De Zerbi’s side invested over £300m on transfers after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season.

Pedro Porro’s stance on leaving Tottenham Hotspur revealed

Despite this, they could soon be without Porro after a recent report in Spain claimed he is preparing to leave in 2027, while he reportedly prefers a move to Barcelona over Real Madrid.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Porro, described as Tottenham’s ‘best player’, ‘would jump’ at the opportunity to join Barcelona or Real Madrid in the coming months.

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It is said that Porro’s ‘expected’ next destination is Barcelona or Real Madrid, and he would ‘seriously consider’ leaving Spurs if either club makes a move to secure his services.

The report claims:

‘The pair of La Liga giants have both got their eyes fixed firmly on the 27-year-old at the moment after he won the World Cup with Spain in the summer. Porro is understood to be “flattered” by the interest from the duo, while the chance to move back to his homeland is understood to appeal to him. ‘Sources say that at this stage of his career, the defender is keen to play at the highest possible level and compete for honours, something he no longer feels is achievable with Spurs.’

You have to feel that a move to Barcelona is far more likely than Real Madrid at this stage, given the right-back position is more of a problem area for Hansi Flick’s side.

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