Tottenham bid to ‘change destiny’ of club but Postecoglou admits ‘still a lot of work to do’

Ange Postecoglou says the Tottenham squad is eager to “change the destiny” of the club, but also stated that he and his side have “still got a lot of work to do”.

Tottenham are one of the best sides in the Premier League at the moment. While the result of Arsenal against Manchester City could change things, they’re currently top of the table after eight games.

Of those eight, they’ve won six times and drawn twice; Spurs are one of only two sides – along with north London rivals Arsenal – that are yet to lose in the league this term.

Things are seemingly going very well, and a win against Luton in which Tottenham played half the game with 10 men showed a side that are able to grind out results when it’s required of them.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, manager Postecoglou hailed his players for their fighting performance in the gutsy win.

“A lot of character, a lot of resilience which I think this team’s already shown in the games leading up and we had to show it today,” he said.

“I thought we started so well, I thought we probably should’ve been three or four up, but then you get the red card and it’s a different type of game, I just thought we handled it really well.”

Postecoglou inherited a side which was low on confidence, having finished eighth last season, but has built that back up and says his players are eager to turn things around.

“Apart from the football which has been good, just the resilience and the character – they want to change the destiny of this football club,” he said.

While that change already seems to be ongoing, with his side top of the table, he’s realistic that there’s a long way still to go, and doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.

“It’s going alright but we’re in October and we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Postecoglou added.

READ MORE: Ferdinand hails Postecoglou ‘belief’ as Tottenham can ‘grind out results’ like never before