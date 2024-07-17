Tottenham bid for Premier League star ‘expected’ as Postecoglou sets ‘minimum’ number of signings

Tottenham are ready to bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer as Ange Postecoglou sets out a ‘minimum’ amount of signings, according to former CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs.

Spurs have already made two new signings this summer with arrivals of Archie Gray from Leeds United and Lucas Bergvall from Swedish side Djurgardens.

But they are far from done this summer as they look to build on a promising first season under Postecoglou, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League playing entertaining, attacking football.

One player Tottenham have had on their radar for a while is Chelsea and England midfielder Gallagher, who has just returned from playing at Euro 2024 with the Three Lions.

There were claims last summer that Spurs were bidding for Gallagher towards the end of the transfer window but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that no bid arrived on deadline day for the Chelsea midfielder.

Romano wrote on X in September last year: “Understand Tottenham did not sent any formal bid for Conor Gallagher on Deadline Day. Interest was there but no £40m proposal despite reports. Talks were not advancing as Spurs were never really close to selling Hojbjerg to Atlético. Chelsea, happy to count on Conor.”

But now Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that a bid for Gallagher this summer from Tottenham is ‘still expected’ but that Spurs ‘haven’t moved yet’ because of his participation at Euro 2024.

Chelsea ‘want in excess of £50m’ for the England international this summer with ‘Stamford Bridge sources point to the £55m the club received from Manchester United for Mason Mount 12 months ago as a fair valuation-yardstick’.

Jacobs adds:

‘Tottenham valued Gallagher at £35m at the same stage last year, and it’s understood they have no plans to go too far north of this. The £40m they paid to Leicester City for James Maddison last summer is a similar price they hope to land Gallagher for. The slightly increased fee is down to an appreciation that Gallagher has risen in value due to form. ‘Atletico Madrid are Spurs’ main rival as it stands and have already made a bid. The La Liga club saw a verbal offer of £20m plus bonuses rejected last month. Now that Saul Niguez has joined Sevilla, albeit only on an initial loan, Atletico are trying to add another midfielder and Gallagher is relatively high on their list of targets.’

Jacobs also revealed that Tottenham boss Postecoglou ‘is looking to bring in a minimum of three senior signings between now and the end of the window.’