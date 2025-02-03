Tottenham make ‘late bid’ for Palace star as they launch attempt to beat Man Utd to Aston Villa man

Tottenham have launched a late attempt to bring Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey to north London with Man Utd also keen, according to reports.

Spurs have been having a terrible season, although their 2-0 win over Brentford on Sunday saw them move to 14th in the Premier League table and end their run of four league defeats in a row.

Ange Postecoglou has come under intense pressure in recent weeks over their performances but the Australian has had a long injury list to deal with and now Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is attempting to support him on transfer deadline day.

Spurs are looking to sign an attacker in this window with Tottenham having a £50m bid accepted for Mathys Tel before the Bayern Munich player decided he would rather stay in Bavaria or pursue a move elsewhere.

But now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Tottenham are interested in a deal for Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey before the deadline with Man Utd also making an approach.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Man Utd and Tottenham, both clubs called to be informed on Bailey. But it depends on Aston Villa and at the moment there are no open doors.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365…

👉 Plotting the paths of Man Utd and Spurs to Europa League final

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Forest, Hurzeler, big-game Arsenal, Amorim, Everton, Guardiola

👉 Chelsea outcast ‘resisting’ Spurs move as Premier League rivals ‘do battle’ for deadline day signing

Man Utd’s interest in Bailey was revealed last week but The Athletic seem to think that a deal for the Aston Villa winger or Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku is now unlikely with neither deal ‘being progressed’.

Laurie Whitwell wrote in The Athletic:

‘The proposed move taking Mathys Tel to Manchester United is regarded as unlikely at this stage, with the club wanting to stay financially prudent into the final 24 hours of the January transfer window. ‘Tel, the 19-year-old Bayern Munich forward, has been considered by United due to his potential availability on loan. But sources describe talks over Tel as cool, with United calm should no further signings arrive. ‘United have also looked at Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey as short-term options, but neither deal is being progressed. Club executives are minded to only pursue transfers that make sporting and monetary sense and will not press ahead unless that is the case.’

And Romano has also brought news of shock interest from Tottenham in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi with Spurs having a ‘late bid’ for the England international turned down in the last 48 hours.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Tottenham keep trying for Axel Disasi after loan fee agreed with Chelsea as revealed yesterday, no green light yet from player. Spurs also made a late bid for Marc Guehi in last 48h as top target but Palace rejected, will now run to summer; out of contract in June 2026.’