Tottenham put £25m ‘on the table’ as Levy ‘rekindles flame’ for Serie A star who ‘could be sold’

Tottenham have made an offer for Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs are having a poor season in the Premier League with Ange Postecoglou’s side currently 12th in the table after 26 matches.

After pressure on Postecoglou in recent weeks over poor results, back-to-back wins in the Premier League against Manchester United and Ipswich Town have Tottenham upwardly mobile again.

Postecoglou has had as many as 11 first-team players unavailable in recent weeks and the Tottenham board have been understanding of his situation, despite claims that their injury list is partly down to the Australian working his players too hard in training.

Widespread reports point to Spurs sticking with Postecoglou and they are already planning for the summer transfer window.

Italian website Inter Live claim that Tottenham have put €30m (£25m) ‘on the table’ for Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy rekindling their interest from last summer.

The report adds:

‘The list of departures is full of illustrious names, to which more than a few surprises could be added. Because faced with the right proposal, other big names risk packing their bags and leaving: one in particular, already close to leaving months ago, could actually definitively say goodbye to the Nerazzurri colors. ‘In January, the management of Viale della Liberazione moved by doing the bare minimum, aware that currently without exits of a certain weight it is not conceivable to incorporate important names into Inzaghi’s squad. One of the profiles that was very close to leaving the Nerazzurri is that of Davide Frattesi.’

Giving more detail of Tottenham’s current interest, Inter Live continues: