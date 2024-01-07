Tottenham to make bid ‘soon’ for La Liga defender after transfer ‘collapse’

Tottenham are set to make an offer for Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs have won five of their last six matches in all competitions as Ange Postecoglou has them on course for an exciting second half to the campaign.

The north Londoners were the early-season leaders of the Premier League before injuries to key players James Maddison and Micky van de Ven halted their title charge.

But now Spurs are in fifth position in the Premier League, just one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal and six points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, while they secured a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup by beating Burnley 1-0 on Friday.

And it looks as if Daniel Levy and the rest of the Tottenham board are ready to back Postecoglou in the January transfer window in order to secure a top-four Premier League finish.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed an imminent loan deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner with the Germany international set to join on loan until the end of the season.

READ MORE: Todibo, Guirassy to Man Utd? Top 10 players who need to come to the Premier League in January

And their second signing of the winter window is likely to come in the form of a centre-back with Tottenham often caught short in that position this season.

There have been rumours in Italy that they have made a £23m offer for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin but there are other reports in Gazzetta Dello Sport insisting Spurs are ‘unlikely to exceed €18-20m’ for the Romania international.

That comes after Romano said that Tottenham’s potential deal for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo had “basically collapsed” with the French club preferring to wait until the summer to sell.

And that could all lead Tottenham to make an offer for Bade, who has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla this season, with Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV claiming that the Premier League side are eager ‘to incorporate him into this winter market’.

The Spanish outfit signed Bade from Ligue One side Rennes in the summer for €12m and now Tottenham will ‘soon present an offer to Sevilla for the Frenchman’.

Signing a new centre-back will be all the more important if Eric Dier leaves for Bayern Munich in January with speculation building that he has agreed to leave Spurs for the Bundesliga champions.