Chelsea have sanctioned the sale of one of their most error-prone players and Tottenham are now giving consideration to springing his surprise signing, according to a report.

Tottenham will likely round out the summer transfer window as the biggest spenders in all of world football in terms of gross outlay.

However, their work is far from finished, with Spurs pushing to sign Iliman Ndiaye in a £60m deal to complete their attacking revamp.

And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Tottenham are giving late consideration to signing a new goalkeeper too.

Spurs offloaded last year’s starter, Guglielmo Vicario, to Juventus via the loan route. Antonin Kinsky was promoted to No 1, with new recruit, Martin Dubravka, installed as the deputy.

But per TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, Tottenham chiefs are re-evaluating whether a new starting stopper must be signed after their dire start to the season.

And per the reporter, the surprise figure of 28-year-old Robert Sanchez is in Tottenham’s crosshairs.

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Tottenham considering signing Robert Sanchez from Chelsea

Bailey explained: ‘Tottenham Hotspur are considering bringing in another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes, and TEAMtalk understands Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez is a target.

‘Spurs committed to Antonin Kinsky as their new No.1 before the season started and also added veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to their ranks.

‘However, TEAMtalk understands Tottenham are reviewing every position in the squad and are now assessing whether they need to further strengthen their goalkeeping options before Tuesday’s deadline.

‘One potential option could be from London rivals Chelsea in the shape of Robert Sanchez.

‘Chelsea have made the Spaniard available following their agreement to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, with intermediaries now working to find Sanchez a new club.’

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Sanchez is a known commodity to Roberto De Zerbi having played under the Italian during their time at Brighton.

However, Sanchez has proven one of the shakiest and most error-prone goalkeepers in the Premier League over the past few seasons.

It’s a situation that has ultimately resulted in Chelsea signing Martinez from Aston Villa, with the Argentine veteran serving as the bridge starter until such time as Mike Penders is deemed worthy of taking the gloves.

As such, Sanchez can go, and Tottenham are weighing up a deal that would probably go down like a lead balloon amongst their fanbase.