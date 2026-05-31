A Tottenham insider has suggested a star who has “proven himself” should not be leaving the club, as reports of late suggest he will be.

Spurs will be looking to rebuild after a woeful season which nearly saw them relegated from the Premier League. They were still in with a chance of going down on the final day, when they beat Everton to remain in the top flight.

Roberto De Zerbi will have ideas on how to strengthen his side, but it seems bringing Luka Vuskovic into his thinking won’t happen.

The 19-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Hamburg, where he was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season and scored the most goals of an defender in the division – six.

It was reported of late that he’ll be loaned back to Hamburg this season, after being handed a new Tottenham contract.

Spurs insider John Wenham is not happy about that, telling Tottenham News: “There was a piece that Luka Vuskovic could actually extend his contract with Tottenham and then go back to Hamburg on loan to play with his brother.

“Can’t he just play with his brother in the park or something? I don’t see that as a step up in his development, he’s proven himself in the Bundesliga, and he got in the Bundesliga team of the season.

“If we’re going to loan him out again, I’d rather it was to a club in La Liga, or a Premier League club, ideally, I’d like him just to come and play for Tottenham, I think he’s ready.

“Maybe they feel that he’s such a prospect and are aware that most of Europe’s big clubs have got him on their shortlist, if they can get him to an extended contract, and this is something that he’s adamantly said that he wants to do, playing with his brother once his ban is over at Hamburg, but they haven’t even got any European football to offer.

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“If we’re going to loan him again, it’d have to be to somewhere where there’s European football and to another country to continue his development.

“Obviously, he’s already played now in the Croatian League, the Polish League, the Belgian League and the Bundesliga; he’s excelled in all of them, and he’s still only 19 years of age.

“I feel like every loan so far, we’ve pushed him up a level, in this Bundesliga, he got seven [six] goals, ridiculous behaviour for a centre-back.”

There have been suggestions previously that Vuskovic could return to Spurs and have a spot in the side. But with Marcos Senesi joining and Micky van de Ven reportedly wanting to stay, there may not be a starting role for him.

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